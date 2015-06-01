FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Geveran Trading buys additional 1.3 mln shares in Norwegian Property
June 1, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Geveran Trading buys additional 1.3 mln shares in Norwegian Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects date to May 29 from May 28 in the first bullet. Company corrected its own statement)

June 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on May 29, 2015 purchased 1,300,000 shares in Norwegian Property at 10.00 Norwegian crowns ($1.28) per share

* Says following this, Geveran Trading Co. Ltd now owns 252,352,804 shares, representing about 46.0 pct of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7936 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
