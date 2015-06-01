FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Latvijas Balzams Q1 net profit down at EUR 1.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
June 1, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Latvijas Balzams Q1 net profit down at EUR 1.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Latvijas Balzams :

* Reported on Friday Q1 unaudited turnover of 15.5 million euros ($16.96 million), up 2 pct versus Q1 2014

* Q1 unaudited net profit reached 1.37 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 decrease in profit comparing to Q1 2014 is mainly caused by the difference of sales distribution between product categories and exchange rate fluctuations due to geopolitical factors

Source text: bit.ly/1I4CXJQ

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9138 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.