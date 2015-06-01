BRIEF-Latvijas Balzams Q1 net profit down at EUR 1.4 mln

June 1 (Reuters) - Latvijas Balzams :

* Reported on Friday Q1 unaudited turnover of 15.5 million euros ($16.96 million), up 2 pct versus Q1 2014

* Q1 unaudited net profit reached 1.37 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 decrease in profit comparing to Q1 2014 is mainly caused by the difference of sales distribution between product categories and exchange rate fluctuations due to geopolitical factors

