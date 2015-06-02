FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Erytech Pharma reports full GRASPA Phase III results
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 2, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Erytech Pharma reports full GRASPA Phase III results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA :

* Reported on Monday complete Phase III results of its pivotal program with GRASPA in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and presented the design of the ongoing Phase IIb study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

* GRASPA in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated sustained asparaginase activity, which was superior compared to L-ASP, for the treatment of patients with ALL

* GRASPA demonstrated a significantly lower risk of hypersensitivity reactions, compared to L-ASP

* Treatment was generally well tolerated, with a lower risk of key events

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.