BRIEF-Erytech Pharma reports full GRASPA Phase III results

June 2 (Reuters) - Erytech Pharma SA :

* Reported on Monday complete Phase III results of its pivotal program with GRASPA in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and presented the design of the ongoing Phase IIb study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

* GRASPA in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated sustained asparaginase activity, which was superior compared to L-ASP, for the treatment of patients with ALL

* GRASPA demonstrated a significantly lower risk of hypersensitivity reactions, compared to L-ASP

* Treatment was generally well tolerated, with a lower risk of key events

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: