BRIEF- TE Wind unit gets 4 million euro loan for the Gea project

* Reported on Monday that Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna has granted to its 90 percemt-owned subsidiary, Gea Energy, a long-term loan for total value of 4 million euros($4.37 million)

* The loan is provided to finance of the Gea project, composed of 15 plants with unitary capacity of 60kW located in Puglia and Sardenia in Italy

* The senior credit line of 3.5 million euros is due on December 31, 2031 in semi-annual instalments, while the credit line VAT of 500,000 euros is due by the fourth anniversary of the signing of the loan agreement

