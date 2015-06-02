FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olidata plans 4 million euro capital increase
June 2, 2015

BRIEF-Olidata plans 4 million euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2(Reuters) - Olidata SpA :

* Said on Monday that the board of directors decided to exercise the approval from shareholders to carry out a capital increase by a maximum of 4 million euros($4.38 million)

* It will issue a maximum of 11,767,890 ordinary shares to be offered to qualified investors at a ratio of 1 new share for every 3 shares already held at an issue price that will be determined by the board of directors at its next meeting

* The capital increase must take place within January 31, 2016

$1 = 0.9140 euros Gdynia Newsroom

