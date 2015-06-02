BRIEF-Mark Ovenden appointed head of Ford Sollers in Russia

June 1(Reuters) - Ford Sollers:

* Said on Monday that Mark Ovenden has been appointed president and CEO of Ford Sollers, a joint venture of Ford Motor Company and Sollers in Russia

* The appointment is effective as of July 1

* Mark Ovenden headed Ford’s Russian branch from 2010-2011, and as of 2008 he was vice president for marketing, sales and services of Ford in Russia

* Ted Kannis, current president and CEO of Ford Sollers, has been appointed executive director of investor relations at Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, U.S., effective as of Aug. 1

Source text - bit.ly/1SStbjW

