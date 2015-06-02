FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Sberbank files lawsuit for bankruptcy of two Mechel units
June 2, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Sberbank files lawsuit for bankruptcy of two Mechel units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add Mechel comments and claim value)

June 2 (Reuters) -

* Sberbank has filed a lawsuit for bankruptcy of two Mechel units, Korshunovskiy GOK and Yakutugol, Sberbank representative told Reuters without giving any details

* Sberbank’s first deputy chairman of the management board, Maksim Poletaev has confirmed filing the lawsuits

* Mechel representative said that the company hasn’t received the claim yet, but guessed that the claim concerns agreements with Sberbank-Leasing

* The value of claims under Sberbank-Leasing agreements is 49.1 million roubles ($922,585.49) for Korshunovskiy GOK and 146.4 million roubles for Yakutugol, Mechel representative said, adding the company hopes to resolve the issue with negotiations

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,,

$1 = 53.2200 roubles Reported by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom

