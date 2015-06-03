FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cellectis and Weill Cornell Medical College announce research alliance
#Healthcare
June 3, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cellectis and Weill Cornell Medical College announce research alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a research alliance with Weill Cornell Medical college to advance drug discovery and the translation of novel immunotherapies in leukemia

* Collaboration will focus on improving patient outcomes in AML using targeted cellular therapy developed by cellectis

* Collaboration will foster the development of Cellectis’ lead product candidate in AML, called UCART123

