BRIEF-Cellectis and Weill Cornell Medical College announce research alliance

June 3 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA :
* Announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a research alliance with Weill Cornell Medical college to advance drug discovery and the translation of novel immunotherapies in leukemia
* Collaboration will focus on improving patient outcomes in AML using targeted cellular therapy developed by cellectis
* Collaboration will foster the development of Cellectis’ lead product candidate in AML, called UCART123
