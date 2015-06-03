FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German yields extend rise on inflation, Greek prospects
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

German yields extend rise on inflation, Greek prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - German bond yields rose on Wednesday, following their biggest daily rise seen for nearly three years, after a surprise uptick in inflation and the prospect of a deal to unlock Greek aid.

Traders said the move accelerated after data showed a better-than-expected rise in consumer prices on Tuesday and became more pronounced after Greece’s creditors drafted an agreement in a bid to conclude four months of acrimonious negotiation.

“People had not been positioned for this,” said one European government bond trader. “It has triggered a number of stop losses, and is spiralling further.”

German 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to 0.72 percent in early trading, following a 13 bps surge on Tuesday. Bund futures fell 25 ticks to 152.90.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.