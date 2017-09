May 18 (Reuters) - Indata Software SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it sees FY 2015 revenue of 80 million zlotys ($21.7 million)

* Expects FY 2015 EBIT of 17 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 20 million zlotys

* Expects FY 2015 net profit of 15 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

