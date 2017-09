June 3 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it sees FY 2015 revenue of 238 million zlotys ($64.5 million), up 8 percent versus FY 2014 revenue

* Expects FY 2015 EBIT of 13 million zlotys, up 10 percent versus FY 2014 EBIT

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA of 16 million zlotys, at a stable level in comparison with FY 2014 EBITDA

