Santander breathes life into CoCo market with total wipeout bond

LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Santander UK Group Holdings is shaking the Additional Tier 1 market back to life with an inaugural sterling deal, the first benchmark European bank CoCo since March.

Apart from a minor EUR125m bond from Ireland’s Permanent TSB in April, the market has not seen any AT1 issuance from a European bank since the middle of March. The wait for a benchmark sterling AT1 has been even longer - almost a year has passed since Barclays issued new notes as part of an exchange last June.

Banks have avoided capital issuance in recent months due to volatile market conditions. That has created a growing pile of mandates, making Santander the first bank to break cover since Intesa and Commonwealth Bank of Australia brought Tier 2 deals in mid April.

The UK subsidiary of the Spanish banking giant opened books on the perpetual non-call seven bond at 7.5%-7.75%. After official guidance followed at 7.375%-7.5% (to price in range), leads set the final spread at 7.375% for a GBP750m size.

Lead bankers hoped that scarcity of paper, paired with limited further supply from domestic UK names, would drive demand for the B+/BB+ rated deal.

“The market is extremely challenging, but this works because they’re a rare borrower in this format,” said Barry Donlon, head of capital solutions at UBS. “People will make an exception for a credit they like, and if they don’t buy this, they won’t have the chance to buy AT1 from Santander for a while”.

The fact that the deal size is limited to GBP750m - and that parent Santander was picking up 13.5% of the issue - would also help, said Steve Hussey, head of financial institutions credit at AllianceBernstein.

“It’s a decent name and one you probably want to own,” he said. “The issuer probably only needs to come back with one more issue, which will help.”

Another investor thought secondary performance would be at the mercy of broad market sentiment, and particularly, the ongoing headlines around Greece.

The bond has a 7% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger with permanent write-down, meaning investors will see their holdings wiped out if the bank’s capital ratio breaches this level. Santander’s CET1 ratio now stands at 11.6%, according to its Q1 2015 results presentation.

That wipeout feature, as opposed to temporary write-down or equity conversion, was dictated by the bank’s ownership structure. Arguably it makes the deal a harder sell and was a big talking point on the roadshow. However, leads thought the issuer was not being punished on pricing.

“If anything, it opens it up to more accounts who can’t take equity CoCo content,” said Hussey. “You could argue it’s a better structure, but there is not much difference in terms of pricing.”

Sterling AT1s from the likes of Nationwide and Lloyds, which are all grouped closely together in terms of yield, provided the pricing comparables.

Santander and UBS are joint structuring advisers, and are also joint bookrunners alongside BAML, Barclays and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)