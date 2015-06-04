FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Melia Hotels International transfers 7 hotels to joint venture created with Starwood unit
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 4, 2015 / 6:48 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Melia Hotels International transfers 7 hotels to joint venture created with Starwood unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Melia Hotels International SA :

* Said on Wednesday it had transferred its seven hotels, located in the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Costa del Sol, to a newly created joint venture owned in 20 percent by the company and in 80 percent by Starwood unit

* The price of the operation was 176 million euros ($198 million)

* The hotels are already undergoing refurbishment and adaptation to the standards of the Sol brand, for which the joint venture will invest 30 million euros

* The hotels will be managed by Melia Hotels International

* The company obtained a capital gain of 38 million euros from the operation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8883 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.