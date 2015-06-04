BRIEF-Czech brewer Lobkowicz says CEO-owned firm agrees to buy majority stake

June 4 (Reuters) - Pivovary Lobkowicz Group As

* Says existing shareholders Palace Capital and GO Solar agreed to sell shares to Lobkowiczky Pivovar owned by Pivovary Lobkowicz Group CEO Zdenek Radil

* Says Lobkowiczky Pivovar would acquire 79.4 percent of Pivovary Lobkowicz Group for CZK 1.9 billion if deal materialises

* Says if transaction settles, Lobkowiczky Pivovar would become majority shareholder and be obliged to make a mandatory takeover bid

* Says sale of the majority stake is conditional to the payment of the entire purchase price by the end of August 2015

* Says acquisition would be financed by a combination of debt and equity from several financial institutions and private investors

* Palace Capital currently owns a 53.2 percent stake and GO Solar owns a 26.2 percent stake in Pivovary Lobkowicz Group