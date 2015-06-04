FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 4, 2015 / 7:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Masmovil Ibercom shareholders agree to extend lock-up period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Says the majority of its shareholders have agreed to extend the lock-up period, making a commitment not to sell their shares until June 3, 2016

* The shareholders who did not agree on the lock-up (4 percent of shares subject to the lock-up) may sell a maximum of 1 percent of the average daily volume of shares

* On June 3, 2014 due to integration of Mas Mobile Telecom 3.0. SAU and the former World Wide Web Ibercom SA, shareholders of both companies agreed to establish a lock-up period for one year (until June 3, 2015)

Source text: bit.ly/1dgk2Rw

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

