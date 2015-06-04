FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brivais vilnis says to keep operating despite temporary ban of Russia on export
June 4, 2015 / 7:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brivais vilnis says to keep operating despite temporary ban of Russia on export

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Brivais vilnis :

* Informs that, despite the temporary ban of the Russian Federation on the export of our products to the Russian Federation, the company will not stop its activities

* As from the beginning of this year the volume of production that previously was sent to Russia, had fallen to 15 pct of the company`s production

* The company will restart its work in August and currently is searching for alternative product markets in other countries

Source text: bit.ly/1cyXxGP

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

