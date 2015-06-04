FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cube ITG modifies resolution for capital increase
June 4, 2015 / 11:14 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cube ITG modifies resolution for capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Wednesday it decided to modify the management board resolution from March 16 on capital increase within statutory capital

* According to the new resolution, shares will be offered as private subscription dedicated to company Mizarus Sp. z o.o., due to the realization of Call 2 option of investment agreement signed with ITMED Sp. z o.o. and its associate

* Series B shares are to be paid in the way of mutual deduction

Gdynia Newsroom

