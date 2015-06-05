BRIEF-Goodyear Lastikleri to stop selling Dunlop tyres outside Turkey and Europe

June 5 (Reuters) - Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S. :
* Says CEO Emin Yasar Ozkan resigns
* Says to appoint Pietro Saletta as new CEO of the company
* Says shareholder The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company terminates partnership with Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI)
* Says will not have right to sell Dunlop brand tyres to export market outside Turkey and Europe as of Q4
* To continue production for Dunlop tyres for the next 10 years for Europe market sales
* Says Dunlop tyre sales constitute 4.3 percent of net sales and 6.5 percent of net profit according to FY 2014 financial statements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom