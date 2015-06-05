FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goodyear Lastikleri to stop selling Dunlop tyres outside Turkey and Europe
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 5, 2015 / 7:28 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Goodyear Lastikleri to stop selling Dunlop tyres outside Turkey and Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Goodyear Lastikleri T.A.S. :

* Says CEO Emin Yasar Ozkan resigns

* Says to appoint Pietro Saletta as new CEO of the company

* Says shareholder The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company terminates partnership with Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI)

* Says will not have right to sell Dunlop brand tyres to export market outside Turkey and Europe as of Q4

* To continue production for Dunlop tyres for the next 10 years for Europe market sales

* Says Dunlop tyre sales constitute 4.3 percent of net sales and 6.5 percent of net profit according to FY 2014 financial statements

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.