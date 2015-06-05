FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Magics shares in capital increase fully subscribed
June 5, 2015 / 9:39 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Digital Magics shares in capital increase fully subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5(Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :

* Reported on Thursday that 35,868 new shares were allocated to shareholders that exercised preemptive right

* 35,868 new shares are added to 972,315 new shares subscribed on the occasion of exercise of the option rights

* As a result of the offer as of today the capital increase is fully subscribed and the share capital of Digital Magics SpA amounts to 4,682,283 euros divided into 4,682,283 shares

* At the same time significant shareholder Tamburi Investment Partners SpA announces that it exceeded threshold of 10 percent of share capital in Digital Magics SpA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8890 euros Gdynia Newsroom

