BUZZ-William Hill: Citi raises target price

** British bookmaker William Hill up as much as 2 pct, among top FTSE 250 risers

** Citi lifts TP to 500p vs 425p; rating “buy”

** Citi says reduced uncertainty after the UK election is the catalyst to re-look at William Hill, & that total shareholder return could be >80 pct on a 5-yr view

** Conservative’s victory in last month’s UK election came as a major boost for bookmakers, avoiding the prospect of tougher regulatory moves posed by the opposition Labour party (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)