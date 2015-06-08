FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finarch changes name, issues series Z shares
June 8, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Finarch changes name, issues series Z shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Finarch SA :

* Said on Saturday that its general meeting of shareholders resolved to change the company’s name to Polska Grupa Przemyslowa Polonit SA

* Decided to lower the nominal value of the existing shares by 1.50 zlotys per share to 1 zloty per share from 2.50 zloty ($0.67) per share to cover its losses

* Resolved to issue 2,728,320 new series Z shares with issue price of 1 zloty each via a private placement

* GREENLAST CONSULTING Limited and TERRIFAST Limited will acquire 1,364,160 series Z shares each

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7314 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
