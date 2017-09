June 8 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Says NASDAQ Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee found that company breached its duty to avoid transactions with Ekspress Grupp shares by member of its council

* Says considering appealing decision of Listing and Surveillance Committee to Arbitration Court Of NASDAQ Tallinn

