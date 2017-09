June 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag

* VW’s Czech unit Skoda Auto says May deliveries up 1.5 percent to 92,500 cars

* Skoda says result was best month of May in its history

* Skoda says growth mainly in western and central Europe, China and India

* Skoda sold more than 1 million cars for the first time in its history in 2014