BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Lixisenatide demonstrated to be safe

June 8 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Said on Monday lixisenatide (Lyxumia) had been demonstrated to be safe versus placebo on all cardio-vascular safety parameters in a high-risk population of adults with Type 2 diabetes

* Said that in a keynote symposium at the 75th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in Boston, data from the ELIXA Cardiovascular Safety Outcome Trial on lixisenatide was reported and discussed

* Results will be included in Sanofi’s US NDA for Lixisenatide, which is on track for re-submission in Q3 2015

