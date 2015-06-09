FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
June 9, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Lixisenatide demonstrated to be safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Said on Monday lixisenatide (Lyxumia) had been demonstrated to be safe versus placebo on all cardio-vascular safety parameters in a high-risk population of adults with Type 2 diabetes

* Said that in a keynote symposium at the 75th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in Boston, data from the ELIXA Cardiovascular Safety Outcome Trial on lixisenatide was reported and discussed

* Results will be included in Sanofi’s US NDA for Lixisenatide, which is on track for re-submission in Q3 2015

