FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Solidna DWA transfers 21.7 percent stake of Delko to Dariusz Kawecki
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 9, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solidna DWA transfers 21.7 percent stake of Delko to Dariusz Kawecki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Delko SA :

* Said on Monday Solidna DWA Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. transferred its entire 21.7 percent stake (1,297,417 shares) to Delko’s chairman of the management board Dariusz Kawecki, on June 1st

* Shares were priced at 8.2 zloty ($2.22) per share

* Stake was transferred due to liquidation of Solidna DWA

* Following transfer, Dariusz Kawecki raised its stake in the company to 24.03 percent from 2.33 percent

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6933 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.