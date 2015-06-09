FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valore Italia's bondholders approve amendments to bond "Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019"
#Financials
BRIEF-Valore Italia's bondholders approve amendments to bond "Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019"

June 9 (Reuters) - Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni SpA :

* Said on Monday that the meeting of bond holders approved the amendment to the conversion ratio for bond “Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 2,5%” from 18,750 conversion shares for each bond already held to 47,268 conversion shares for each bond already held

* Approved amendment to the conversion price of bond “Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 2,5%” from 0.06 euro to 0.0238 euro

