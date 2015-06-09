FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ex-Centrica boss Laidlaw to head $5 bln oil and gas investment fund
#Funds News
June 9, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ex-Centrica boss Laidlaw to head $5 bln oil and gas investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP :

* Carlyle Group and global private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners, today announced that they have agreed to fund Neptune Oil & Gas Ltd

* Neptune will focus on investing in large oil & gas portfolios that may come available as a result of current energy market dynamics

* Neptune Oil & Gas will target acquisitions of up to $5 billion

* Neptune will be led by Sam Laidlaw, an industry veteran, who has more than thirty years’ experience in the energy sector

* Funding for the investment platform will come from Carlyle International Energy Partners and from funds managed by CVC Capital Partners For full story, click on: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

