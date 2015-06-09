BRIEF-Kohlberg Kravis Roberts sold 108 mln shares in Pets At Home- bookrunner

June 9 (Reuters) - BofA Merrill Lynch :

* Says results of placing

* Funds managed and advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, have sold an aggregate 108,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of co at a price of 267 pence per share

* Share sale raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of about £288 million through placing; Pets At Home will not receive any proceeds from sale

* Following completion of placing, KKR will hold 123,013,086 ordinary shares in capital of co, representing approx 24.6% of co's issued ordinary shares