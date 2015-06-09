FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Kohlberg Kravis Roberts sold 108 mln shares in Pets At Home- bookrunner
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 9, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kohlberg Kravis Roberts sold 108 mln shares in Pets At Home- bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - BofA Merrill Lynch :

* Says results of placing

* Funds managed and advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, have sold an aggregate 108,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of co at a price of 267 pence per share

* Share sale raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of about £288 million through placing; Pets At Home will not receive any proceeds from sale

* Following completion of placing, KKR will hold 123,013,086 ordinary shares in capital of co, representing approx 24.6% of co’s issued ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.