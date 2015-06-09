BRIEF-OVS Q1 pre-tax result at April 30 swings to profit of 2.6 mln euros

June 9 (Reuters) - OVS SpA :

* Said on Monday that it reported in the first quarter of its financial year that runs from February to the end of January a pre-tax profit of 2.6 million euros ($2.93 million) versus a loss of 9.7 million euros year on year

* Q1 EBITDA of 23.5 million euros versus 19.4 million euros year on year

* Q1 net sales of 284.6 million euros versus 263.8 million euros year on year

* “Climatic conditions have improved in the first part of the second quarter, with a noticeable positive impact on sales” - CEO

