FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OVS Q1 pre-tax result at April 30 swings to profit of 2.6 mln euros
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
June 9, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OVS Q1 pre-tax result at April 30 swings to profit of 2.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - OVS SpA :

* Said on Monday that it reported in the first quarter of its financial year that runs from February to the end of January a pre-tax profit of 2.6 million euros ($2.93 million) versus a loss of 9.7 million euros year on year

* Q1 EBITDA of 23.5 million euros versus 19.4 million euros year on year

* Q1 net sales of 284.6 million euros versus 263.8 million euros year on year

* “Climatic conditions have improved in the first part of the second quarter, with a noticeable positive impact on sales” - CEO

Source text: bit.ly/1MkhSvG

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8866 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.