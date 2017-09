June 9 (Reuters) - Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA):

* Says signs agreement for subordinated loan with AK Bars Bank

* AK Bars Bank will receive federal loan bonds for 12.11 billion roubles ($217.74 million) Source text - bit.ly/1GwW9Cs

