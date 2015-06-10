BRIEF-Cap Gemini completes 505.8 mln euro capital increase

June 10 (Reuters) - Cap Gemini SA :
* Announced on Tuesday the completion of its capital increase
* Said it raised 505.8 million euros ($570.7 million) pursuant to the capital increase launched earlier on Tuesday in connection with the financing of the Igate Corp acquisition
* Private placement resulted in the issuance of 6.7 million new shares, representing 4.05 pct of the company’s share capital before the capital increase
* Subscription price was set at 75.50 euros per share
