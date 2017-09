June 10(Reuters) - Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday its FY 2014 net loss of 214,000 euros ($241,499.00) versus loss of 241,000 euros year ago

* FY EBITDA of 152,000 euros versus 48,000 euros year ago

* FY revenue of 4.3 million euros versus 3.2 million euros year ago

