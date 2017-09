June 10 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Says buys via its wholly owned unit Global Brisulia SLU a hypermarket for 7 million euros ($7.9 million)

* Says hypermarket in Portal de la Marina shopping center bought from Altadena Invest SL

