June 10 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement Ag

* CORRECTED: Ceo says plans future capex investment (not acquisitions) at current level of around 400 million eur per year

* Ceo says net debt expected to sink to around 5.1 billion eur from 5.6 billion eur by year end

* Ceo says to invest mainly in us, asia, west- and east-africa

* Ceo says expect substantially stronger growth in indonesia in h2 Further company coverage: