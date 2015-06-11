BRIEF-Cellectis announces study on engineered allogeneic CAR T-cells

June 11 (Reuters) - Cellectis SA :
* Announced on Wednesday the publication of a study in Molecular Therapy, a Nature Publishing Group Journal, describing the development of the next generation of engineered CAR T-cells compatible with allogeneic adoptive transfer immunotherapy
* In this report, Julien Valton PhD and his collaborators developed a multidrug resistant TCR-deficient CAR T-cell
* This engineered T-cell displayed efficient antitumor activity and significant resistance to purine and pyrimidine nucleoside analogues, which are currently used clinically in preconditioning lymphodepleting regimens
