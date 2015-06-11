BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi approves capital increase of close to 20 million euros

June 11(Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that board of directors executing the mandate granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting approved final conditions of capital increase
* Capital increase of up to 19,990,892.46 euros ($22.59 million) via issuance of 43,270,330 new ordinary shares without nominal value
* New shares to be offered at 0.462 euro per share
* The option ratio is set at10 new shares every 1 share owned
* The new shares will have regular dividend and the same characteristics of the shares outstanding at the date of issue
* Option rights to be exercised from June 15 to June 29
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.8850 euros Gdynia Newsroom