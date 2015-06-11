FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi approves capital increase of close to 20 million euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 11, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi approves capital increase of close to 20 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11(Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that board of directors executing the mandate granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting approved final conditions of capital increase

* Capital increase of up to 19,990,892.46 euros ($22.59 million) via issuance of 43,270,330 new ordinary shares without nominal value

* New shares to be offered at 0.462 euro per share

* The option ratio is set at10 new shares every 1 share owned

* The new shares will have regular dividend and the same characteristics of the shares outstanding at the date of issue

* Option rights to be exercised from June 15 to June 29

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8850 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.