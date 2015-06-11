FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OPTeam supervisory board recommends FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty/shr
#IT Services & Consulting
June 11, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OPTeam supervisory board recommends FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - OPTeam SA :

* Said on Wednesday its supervisory board resolved to recommend FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty per share or total value of 1.1 million zlotys ($300,700)

* On April 14 company’s management board suggested FY 2014 dividend of 0.12 zloty per share or total value of 875,960 zlotys

* Final decision on FY 2014 dividend will be made by shareholders at general meeting called for June 11

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.6578 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

