BRIEF-OPTeam supervisory board recommends FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty/shr

June 11 (Reuters) - OPTeam SA :

* Said on Wednesday its supervisory board resolved to recommend FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty per share or total value of 1.1 million zlotys ($300,700)

* On April 14 company’s management board suggested FY 2014 dividend of 0.12 zloty per share or total value of 875,960 zlotys

* Final decision on FY 2014 dividend will be made by shareholders at general meeting called for June 11

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage: