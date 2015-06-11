FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Julius becomes HSBC's global head of ECM for third time
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Julius becomes HSBC's global head of ECM for third time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Russell Julius will become global head of equity capital markets at HSBC for the third time in his career, just a year after moving back to London from Asia, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

He takes over from John Crompton, global head of ECM and corporate finance, who will now focus on the latter. Julius assumes a role he relinquished in 2010, when Crompton took over. At that time Julius became chairman of ECM - before moving to Asia to head up banking in the region.

He was first appointed global head of ECM at the bank in 2002, before the bank recruited Danny Palmer in Hong Kong as global head of equity and equity-linked capital markets in 2004.

Julius was most recently head of commercial banking origination for the EMEA region and retains these responsibilities. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Owen Wild)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.