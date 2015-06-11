MOVES-Julius becomes HSBC's global head of ECM for third time

LONDON, June 11 (IFR) - Russell Julius will become global head of equity capital markets at HSBC for the third time in his career, just a year after moving back to London from Asia, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

He takes over from John Crompton, global head of ECM and corporate finance, who will now focus on the latter. Julius assumes a role he relinquished in 2010, when Crompton took over. At that time Julius became chairman of ECM - before moving to Asia to head up banking in the region.

He was first appointed global head of ECM at the bank in 2002, before the bank recruited Danny Palmer in Hong Kong as global head of equity and equity-linked capital markets in 2004.

Julius was most recently head of commercial banking origination for the EMEA region and retains these responsibilities. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Owen Wild)