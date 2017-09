June 12 (Reuters) - Biohit Oyj :

* Expands the distribution of Acetium lozenge to dental care

* Hammasväline Oy begins distribution of Acetium lozenges which increases distribution opportunities in professional dental care

* Finnish Oriola Oy supplies Acetium lozenges to Hammasväline Oy

