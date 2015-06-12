FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SPV of Aktor, Ellaktor's subsidiary, signs partnership contract
June 12, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SPV of Aktor, Ellaktor's subsidiary, signs partnership contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Ellaktor SA :

* Announced on Thursday that special purpose vehicle, E.P.A.DY.M. SA, signed partnership contract and the relevant financing agreement regarding project of waste management in Western Macedonia, Greece

* Total investment is approximately 48 million euros ($53.94 million), of which European Investment Bank contributes 13 million euros, Urban Development Fund of Western Macedonia (Jessica) 13 million euros, National Bank of Greece finances construction VAT of the project with 5.6 million euros and Aktor SA and Helector SA with own funds of 17 million euros

* The unit would have a waste processing capacity of 120,000 tonnes per year, 80 percent diversion to biodegradable waste rate, has a construction period of 2 years and is expected to employ directly 200 workers at least

Source text: bit.ly/1Mv2zjU

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8899 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
