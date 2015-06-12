BRIEF-SPV of Aktor, Ellaktor's subsidiary, signs partnership contract

June 12 (Reuters) - Ellaktor SA :

* Announced on Thursday that special purpose vehicle, E.P.A.DY.M. SA, signed partnership contract and the relevant financing agreement regarding project of waste management in Western Macedonia, Greece

* Total investment is approximately 48 million euros ($53.94 million), of which European Investment Bank contributes 13 million euros, Urban Development Fund of Western Macedonia (Jessica) 13 million euros, National Bank of Greece finances construction VAT of the project with 5.6 million euros and Aktor SA and Helector SA with own funds of 17 million euros

* The unit would have a waste processing capacity of 120,000 tonnes per year, 80 percent diversion to biodegradable waste rate, has a construction period of 2 years and is expected to employ directly 200 workers at least

