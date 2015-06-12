BUZZ-Bwin.Party: falls as 2 shareholders sell shares

** Online gambling co Bwin.Party down as much as 12.5 pct on share placing by the trustees

** Independent trustees of Emerald Bay and Stinson Ridge, two of Bwin’s shareholders to place up to 50 mln shares

** Emerald Bay is one of the major shareholders of Bwin, with about 4.8 pct stake as at May 29

** Bwin is at centre of takeover battle between at least two bidders: smaller peer 888 & a partnership between GVC & Canada’s Amaya

** “The sale has no bearing on the Board’s discussions regarding proposals received from third parties that are continuing,” Chairman Philip Yea says in a statement (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)