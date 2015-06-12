FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Bwin.Party: falls as 2 shareholders sell shares
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 12, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Bwin.Party: falls as 2 shareholders sell shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Online gambling co Bwin.Party down as much as 12.5 pct on share placing by the trustees

** Independent trustees of Emerald Bay and Stinson Ridge, two of Bwin’s shareholders to place up to 50 mln shares

** Emerald Bay is one of the major shareholders of Bwin, with about 4.8 pct stake as at May 29

** Bwin is at centre of takeover battle between at least two bidders: smaller peer 888 & a partnership between GVC & Canada’s Amaya

** “The sale has no bearing on the Board’s discussions regarding proposals received from third parties that are continuing,” Chairman Philip Yea says in a statement (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.