June 15 (Reuters) - Casa Damiani SpA :

* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2014/2015 EBITDA of 4 million euros ($4.48 million) versus 0.3 million euros a year ago

* FY 2014/2015 revenues of 150.4 million euros versus 144.3 million euros a year ago, up 4.3 pct year on year

* FY 2014/2015 net debt of 50.5 million euros versus 40.8 million euros a year ago

