BRIEF-Sesa unit buys 51 pct stake in Accadis

June 16 (Reuters) - Sesa SpA :

* Said on Monday that it acquired through its unit, Computer Gross Italia SpA, 51 percent stake in Accadis Srl

* Accadis Srl is a value added reseller of IT products and solutions from Hitachi Data Systems

* Price of stake in Accadis is 700,000 euros ($789,250) paid at the time of the purchase

* An additional earnout provision of up to 700,000 euros to be settled within 24 months following the fulfillment of certain conditions

