FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sesa unit buys 51 pct stake in Accadis
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
June 16, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sesa unit buys 51 pct stake in Accadis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Sesa SpA :

* Said on Monday that it acquired through its unit, Computer Gross Italia SpA, 51 percent stake in Accadis Srl

* Accadis Srl is a value added reseller of IT products and solutions from Hitachi Data Systems

* Price of stake in Accadis is 700,000 euros ($789,250) paid at the time of the purchase

* An additional earnout provision of up to 700,000 euros to be settled within 24 months following the fulfillment of certain conditions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8869 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.