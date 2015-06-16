FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PSM board approves bond issue and bond exchange offer
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 16, 2015 / 6:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PSM board approves bond issue and bond exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16(Reuters) - Primi sui Motori :

* Said on Monday that its board of directors approved the issuance of a five year bond for a maximum amount of 6.4 million euros ($7.21 million) with a gross fixed interest rate of 7 pct

* Board approved an individual bond exchange offer reserved to holders of bond “Primi Sui Motori 9% 2013 - 2016”

* Bond “Primi Sui Motori 9% 2013 - 2016” to be exchanged for the new bond “Obbligazioni PSM 7% 2015 - 2020”

* Bond exchange offer to run from June 22, 2015 to July 3, 2015 and new bond issues to be distributed around July 9, 2015

* The minimum subscription lot for the bond exchange offer is 10,000 euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8872 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.