BRIEF-Starbreeze invests $2 mln in Behaviour Interactive's game
June 17, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Starbreeze invests $2 mln in Behaviour Interactive's game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :

* Announced on Tuesday its deal with Canadian based studio Behavior Interactive on the upcoming game Dead by Deadlight with a $2 million investment

* Said Starbreeze finances game development and receives 50 pct of royalties for the lifetime of the game, while Behavior Interactive retains 100 pct of the intellectual property rights

* Dead by Daylight project is in its initial production phase, platforms and release dates are to be determined and announced at later date

