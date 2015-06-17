BRIEF-Starbreeze invests $2 mln in Behaviour Interactive's game

June 17 (Reuters) - Starbreeze AB :
* Announced on Tuesday its deal with Canadian based studio Behavior Interactive on the upcoming game Dead by Deadlight with a $2 million investment
* Said Starbreeze finances game development and receives 50 pct of royalties for the lifetime of the game, while Behavior Interactive retains 100 pct of the intellectual property rights
* Dead by Daylight project is in its initial production phase, platforms and release dates are to be determined and announced at later date
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom