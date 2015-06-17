BUZZ-Betfair: falls after results as two brokers raise valuation concerns

** Online gambling firm Betfair falls c.3 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250 mid-cap index after reporting results
** Co posted a better than expected rise in FY profit, led by strong revenue growth and a big surge in new customers but falls in early trading
** Panmure Gordon cuts rating to “hold” from “buy” citing higher valuations
** “... a significant proportion of the growth is being driven by the higher risk fixed odds sports book,” Panmure analysts write in a note
** Numis Securities also raises concerns over valuations and additional duties in the UK and Ireland (downgraded to “sell” on June 5 )
** Betfair on 34.1x fwd P/E v an average of 16.4x for the peer group
** Screens in bottom decile in Europe on relative valuation basis, according to StarMine
** Profit taking on strong performance also cited by traders - stock up 143 pct in last year
