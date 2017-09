June 18 (Reuters) - Warehouses de Pauw CVA :

* Announces over 100 million euros ($113.7 million) in new investments

* Sees portfolio valued at 2.0 billion euros by the end of 2016

* To invest in sites in strategic logistic locations for a total investment amount of approximately 115 million euros

