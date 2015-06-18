BRIEF-ARTP Capital acquires 2,300 shares of DYOR

June 18 (Reuters) - ARTP Capital SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, DYOR Sp. z o.o., raised its capital by 300,000 zlotys ($81,969) via issue of 6,000 new shares

* All shares of DYOR were subscribed for a contribution in-kind consisting of a software for jewelry design

* ARTP Capital acquired 2,300 shares of DYOR and 3,700 shares of DYOR were acquired by investors

* After the DYOR capital increase, ARTP Capital holds 39.34 percent stake (2,400 shares) in DYOR

