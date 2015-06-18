FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mologen says chairman resigns and is nominated for re-election
June 18, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mologen says chairman resigns and is nominated for re-election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* Said on Wednesday chairman of the supervisory board of MOLOGEN AG, Oliver Krautscheid, informed that he will resign from his office as member and chairman of supervisory board with effect as of termination of ordinary general meeting in 2015

* Supervisory board resolved to propose the re-election of Krautscheid as member of the supervisory board and to nominate Krautscheid, in case of his election, as candidate for the position as chairman

* Election of Krautscheid as member of the supervisory board by resolution of the general meeting of Aug. 13, 2014 been challenged by individual shareholders by means of an action for annulment

* The court of first instance did not render any judgment yet

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

