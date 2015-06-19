FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viborg Håndbold Klub still strives to secure liquidity
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 19, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Viborg Håndbold Klub still strives to secure liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Viborg Håndbold Klub A/S :

* Said on Thursday negotiations with external parties regarding the company’s struggle with liquidity had not been successful

* Says company strives to secure necessary capital and liquidity so that agreement on transfer of assets can be implemented by July 1

* The company must continue to have provided liquidity by June 30 to be able to continue operating

* The company’s management is working to ensure the necessary liquidity

