BRIEF-Viborg Håndbold Klub still strives to secure liquidity

June 19 (Reuters) - Viborg Håndbold Klub A/S :
* Said on Thursday negotiations with external parties regarding the company’s struggle with liquidity had not been successful
* Says company strives to secure necessary capital and liquidity so that agreement on transfer of assets can be implemented by July 1
* The company must continue to have provided liquidity by June 30 to be able to continue operating
* The company’s management is working to ensure the necessary liquidity
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom